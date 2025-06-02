Tackle insecurity, provide social amenities to curb ‘Japa’ syndrome, FG told

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An agripreneur, Ambassador Segun Alabi, has urged the federal and state governments to tackle insecurity and invest in social infrastructure as part of efforts to curb the growing ‘japa’ syndrome — the mass migration of young Nigerians abroad.

Alabi, who is the Founder of Davidolar Farm, made the call while allocating pineapple farm plots to subscribers of the second phase of his pineapple plantation project located in Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He stressed the need for the government to create an enabling environment for youths to embrace agriculture, particularly pineapple farming, which he described as both lucrative and resilient.

“The government must provide security and basic amenities in rural communities to discourage rural-urban migration and reduce the urge for youths to seek greener pastures abroad,” he said.

Alabi highlighted that pineapple farming holds significant economic potential and called for government support in financing young agripreneurs to achieve self-sufficiency and economic stability.

“Pineapple farming is attractive because it is not easily destroyed by cattle like other crops. Beyond that, the global demand for pineapple is rising daily. If Nigeria positions itself as the largest pineapple exporter, it will empower youths and boost the economy,” he noted.

He revealed that Davidolar Farm is working with investors from the Netherlands and Indonesia to convert pineapple waste into organic fertilizer, reducing the need for importation and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Alabi further disclosed that Phase 1 of the farm project has been sold out and that Phase 2 is supported by a World Bank-sponsored road construction, enhancing access to the farm estate.

“Finance is the biggest challenge. If the government can empower youths with funding, they can succeed. At Davidolar, we’ve trained over 500 people and we aim to become Nigeria’s largest exporter of pineapple.”

Highlighting the broad value chain of pineapple cultivation, Alabi said the fruit’s by-products can be utilized for making juice, shoes, clothes, biofuel, and renewable energy, thereby creating jobs and reducing poverty.

“Pineapple cultivation has massive socio-economic benefits. It creates employment, reduces poverty, and has the potential to turn waste into wealth,” he added.

Alabi urged the government to seize the opportunity to engage the youth in agribusiness as a viable alternative to emigration and unemployment.