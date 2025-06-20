Suspected Ritual Killing: Cultist confesses to murder of 6-year-old boy in Bayelsa

…As Police Probe Alleged N1 Million Payment for Human Sacrifice

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 24-year-old Godspower Ebisimiagh, popularly known as “Bobby,” in connection with the gruesome murder of a six-year-old boy, Muhammadu Bilah, in Yenagoa.

The victim, originally from Nasarawa State, was reportedly lured and killed last Tuesday in the Aretalin area of Ovom, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

According to police investigations, the suspect is a member of the Greenlanders cult group, a gang known for its involvement in violent crimes and alleged ritual killings. Preliminary findings suggest that Bobby may have been contracted to deliver a child for ritual purposes, involving charms for spiritual protection.

Confirming the development, Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu, disclosed that an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death and verify suspicions that the child may have been poisoned.

While in custody, the suspect confessed to killing the boy, stating he was under the influence of hard drugs—specifically crystal meth, locally known as “ice”—at the time of the incident.

“On that fateful day, I took ice. While eating with the boy, I suddenly stood up and smashed him on the floor,” Bobby claimed. The suspect, who suffered injuries during a failed lynching attempt by an angry mob before police intervention, appeared in custody with a blood-stained bandage on his head.

However, a senior police officer questioned the accuracy of Bobby’s confession, noting that the boy’s body showed no visible signs of injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

“If he actually smashed the child on the ground, why is there no evidence of such injuries?” the officer asked, suggesting the possibility of poisoning.

Bobby denied allegations that he was paid N1 million to carry out the murder. “I was not paid to bring the boy for ritual,” he said.

Commissioner Idu explained that allowing the suspect to speak publicly was part of the command’s efforts to counter growing rumours of a police cover-up or claims that the suspect had died in custody.

“We are committed to full transparency and will leave no stone unturned in our investigation,” Idu said.

He also assured advocacy groups, including the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other gender rights organisations, that the police would pursue justice diligently and ensure accountability in the case.