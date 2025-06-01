Super Falcons vs Cameroon friendly postponed again

The international friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will now take place on Tuesday.

Originally scheduled as a two-legged encounter, the match had faced delay due to the late arrival of the Cameroonian team.

The first leg was initially planned for Friday at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, while the second leg was to follow shortly after.

However, both teams later agreed to play a single friendly match, rescheduling it for Monday at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

That plan has now changed again, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) did not grant approval for the Monday fixture.

As a result, the match has been pushed to Tuesday.