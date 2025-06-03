Super Falcons secure 2-0 win against Cameroon in Abeokuta

The Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a commanding 2-0 win over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in an international friendly match held on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade opened the scoring in the 19th minute from the penalty spot after being fouled inside the box by a Cameroonian defender.

Ajibade doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 43rd minute, calmly slotting home a well-placed pass from Babajide Omorinsola, who delivered a brilliant cross from the left flank—sealing a brace for the Falcons skipper.

Despite a spirited second-half performance from the Cameroonians, Nigeria’s backline—anchored by Payne Antionette and Isah Sikiratu—held firm to preserve the clean sheet and secure the win.

Vanguard News