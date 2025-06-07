Sultan urges prayers for Nigeria’s progress

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has urged traditional rulers to pray for Nigeria.

He made the appeal after leading a special prayer following Jumu’at prayer, conducted by Sheikh Bello Akwara, Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, on Friday in Sokoto.

Abubakar said President Bola Tinubu had requested religious and traditional leaders, along with faith-based groups, to offer constant prayers for the nation’s challenges.

He noted that all nations face unique challenges, and as Democracy Day approaches, Nigerians should pray for national progress, effective policies, and peaceful coexistence.

He also urged Muslims to keep praying for leaders, stressing that only prayer can truly support the needs of any society.

The Sultan encouraged traditional rulers, faith groups, and individuals to organise similar prayers nationwide for peace and to overcome current challenges.

He expressed appreciation to security agencies for their continued efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of citizens across the country.

“We know the government is doing its best to reduce hardship, but clearly, more effort is still required.

“Our people, especially in the North, face serious hardship. Leaders must take more decisive and proactive steps to resolve these issues,” he said.

Abubakar thanked Muslims for their commitment to spreading the true values of Islam and encouraged continued faith in overcoming Nigeria’s challenges.

While felicitating with Muslims on Eid Kabir, he prayed for the safe return of pilgrims and urged them to pray for Nigeria and its leaders.