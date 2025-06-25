Study to make Lagos malaria free begins — Abayomi

By Chioma Obinna

To eliminate malaria from Lagos State, the State Government has launched a six-month comparative study on Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) and microscopy, aimed at refining fever diagnosis and malaria case management.

The initiative, themed “Pathway to Malaria Pre-Elimination,” underscores the state’s commitment to reducing malaria prevalence below 1 percent and sustaining its pre-elimination status.

Speaking at the kickoff meeting held at Mulligan Hotel, Yaba, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, hailed the initiative as a landmark in public health.

“For decades, Africa has been synonymous with malaria, poverty, and famine. Lagos is working deliberately to change this narrative.

“Through strategic interventions, we’ve reduced malaria prevalence from 20 percent to 1-2 percent, and our goal is to eliminate it entirely.”

The study, running from June to December, is designed to gather data across rainy and dry seasons. It focuses on diverse healthcare settings, including community pharmacies, traditional medicine outlets, and formal health facilities.

Highlighting the operational challenges of microscopy, Abayomi noted its reliance on electricity and trained personnel, contrasting it with the accessibility of RDTs.

He said: “This study will guide a potential policy shift toward RDT-focused malaria diagnosis.”

Speaking, Principal Investigator and Director of the Centre for Transdisciplinary Research in Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, explained that the research will also investigate other fever causes, such as hepatitis and bacterial infections, ensuring accurate and evidence-based treatment.

“We aim to validate the effectiveness of RDTs and ensure comprehensive data collection on fever diagnosis.”

Oyibo further emphasised the study’s inclusiveness, noting that it assesses the role of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) in managing febrile illnesses.

“Many patients seek care from PPMVs, but we must ensure proper diagnosis and referrals. The initiative will also build a biobank for future investigations into fever aetiology.”

Representing the World Health Organization, WHO, Dr. Lynda Uzor, commended Lagos for leading Nigeria’s fight against malaria.

“This study has the potential to shape national strategies and help Nigeria reach its malaria elimination targets,” she said.

Similarly, the Senior Director of Maisha Meds, Dr. Olumide Okulaja, lauded the collaborative effort, calling it “a history-making initiative.”

Key objectives include assessing healthcare providers’ knowledge and practices, evaluating diagnostic tools’ performance, and analysing infrastructure capacity.

The initiative also plans to train frontline health workers on fever management and integrate findings into broader healthcare reforms. Speaking, the Director of Disease Control at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Victoria Ogunjobi, stressed the importance of equipping PPMVs and community pharmacists with appropriate tools. “They are often the first point of care, and their role is critical to the success of this initiative,” she noted.