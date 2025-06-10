Stop politicising insecurity in Kogi – State govt warns

Ododo

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating insecurity and called on citizens, media stakeholders, and political actors to avoid spreading fear or politicising the state’s security challenges.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja on Tuesday, the government said it is quietly but effectively recording progress in its fight against criminal elements, particularly kidnappers, within the state.

“These gains are not coincidental. They result from well-planned strategies and deep institutional engagements aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of every Kogite.”

While sympathising with families affected by recent attacks, the government stressed that such incidents should not be used to spread misinformation or panic. “Misinformation and alarmist narratives only embolden criminals and demoralize communities. We call on opinion leaders and the media to work with us, not against us.”

The government also condemned what it described as “the politicization of insecurity by certain desperate politicians,” warning that such behavior undermines the collective fight against crime. “Those who brought medicines whose side effects are worse than the ailments should not raise frivolous alarms when the right medicines are administered,” the statement noted.

“According to credible intelligence, the rise in security threats in parts of Kogi is linked to regional shifts, especially as intensified security operations in the North East and North West have forced criminal elements to migrate toward the North Central, including Kogi.

Despite the challenges, the government emphasised its efforts in deploying advanced security infrastructure, strengthening intelligence gathering, and fostering community engagement, “Our duty is not to spread fear but to inspire hope. And we are not just speaking hope, we are delivering it through action.”

The statement said the governor of the state, Ahmed Ododo, remains fully committed to prioritising security without politicising it. “We are taking responsibility, not shifting blame.

“We urge politicians to focus on performance, not panic. We want them to focus on performance as a tool for reelection rather than raising panic, performers do not fear reelection.”

The government expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, service chiefs, and local security outfits such as the Vigilante Service and Hunters Group for their unwavering support.

The statement ended with a call for unity: “Let us not propagate propaganda for criminals. Let us work together to defeat fear and inspire hope.”