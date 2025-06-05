Stop intimidating, abusing Nigerians, Tinubu warns police officers

…Urges Them to Uphold Rule of Law, Reject All Forms of Misconduct

By Kingsley Omonobi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a stern warning to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, urging them to shun intimidation and abuse of the citizens they are sworn to protect. He emphasized that the power vested in them must be used responsibly and in service to the nation.

“Be reminded that the power you wield is not for intimidation but for protection. It is not for abuse but for service,” the President said, stressing the need for accountability and professionalism within the Force.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the 2nd Annual IGP’s Award and Commendation Ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday night, Tinubu charged officers to “uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of every citizen, and reject all forms of misconduct and corruption.”

He assured that the federal government would continue investing in the Nigeria Police Force through provision of cutting-edge equipment, technology, capacity-building programs, and welfare schemes aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and morale.

“This administration remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force. We understand that modern policing demands modern tools, continuous training, intelligence-led strategies, and community partnerships,” Tinubu said.

The President commended award recipients at the ceremony, describing them as a source of pride and an example of what is achievable through duty, dedication, and honour.

“To our award recipients, I congratulate you warmly. You have made the nation proud. But I urge you; do not rest on your laurels. Let this recognition inspire greater professionalism, hard work, and integrity within the Force.”

He added that the Nigerian people deserve a police force that is “responsive, responsible, and respected.” According to him, “the police play a central role in maintaining law and order and fostering trust between the state and citizens.”

In his remarks, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, acknowledged evolving threats such as terrorism, cybercrime, kidnapping, and organized crime. He stressed the need for the police to adapt by embracing innovation, digital intelligence, and global best practices.

“The future of policing in Nigeria must be smarter, faster, more trusted, and unapologetically people-focused,” he said.

IGP Egbetokun emphasized the importance of community trust as the foundation of effective policing, stating, “Without legitimacy, there is no effectiveness.”

He appreciated the support of sister security agencies and reiterated the importance of inter-agency collaboration, saying, “No single agency can secure Nigeria in isolation.”

Speaking directly to Nigerians, Egbetokun declared, “We are your sentinels—not perfect, but resolute; not without flaws, but without fear. Your safety is our mission. Your trust is our shield.”

He described the awards as a symbol of institutional shift from routine to excellence, highlighting that this year’s nomination and selection process was rigorous, transparent, and merit-based.

“The officers we celebrate today earned this recognition through uncommon courage, ethical conduct, exceptional leadership, and unwavering dedication,” he said.

He encouraged all officers, including those not recognized, to let the ceremony fuel their ambition, reminding them that “excellence is not a finish line; it is a daily standard.”

Dignitaries present at the event included the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and several former Inspectors-General of Police, among others.