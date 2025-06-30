SSANU issues threat to FG over breach of agreements, demands harmonisation of salaries

—Insists on payment of outstanding salary arrears

–Urges FG to declare national emergency on security

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has threatened to explore all available avenues within its disposal, to compel the Federal Government to honour the various agreements entered into by both parties.

SSANU has also frowned at the delay by the government to settle outstanding two months salaries owed to members since 2022.

These among others were contained in the communique issued at the end of the 51st regular National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the union held at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State.

The communique was signed by SSANU national President, Comrade Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim.

Expressing dismay over the federal government’s failure to respect agreements entered into, SSANU vowed to resist the neglect it’s being subjected to in the hands of the federal government, through every means legally possible

The communique partly reads: “NEC expresses deep concern over the Federal Government’s persistent disregard for Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), Memoranda of Action (MoAs), and other duly negotiated collective bargained agreements entered into with SSANU.

“The Union reiterates that such agreements, having been reached through structured dialogue and mutual consent are binding and must be honoured in full. NEC warns that if this pattern of neglect continues, the Union will be left with no choice but to explore all lawful and appropriate avenues to compel compliance.

Condemning the non-payment of withheld salaries of SSANU members who participated in the 2022 industrial action and persistent salary discriminatory delays, SSANU called for immediate harmonization of salary disbursements across all Federal and State institutions.

“NEC strongly condemns the continued withholding of salaries of SSANU members who participated in the 2022 industrial action. NEC therefore, urges the Federal Government to immediately release the outstanding two (2) months withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith and commitment to restoring industrial harmony within the University system.

“Similarly, NEC also decries the persistent delay in salary payments to Federal Universities, often weeks after other Federal workers have been paid. This discriminatory practice is both unjust and unacceptable.

“The Union demands the immediate harmonization of salary disbursements across all Federal and State institutions to ensure fairness and equity.”

Recall that the Federal Government recently released ₦50 billion for payment of earned allowances but directed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, takes a lion share, while other sister unions share 20 percent of the amount.

SSANU frowned at the inequitable and negligible allocation of the ₦50 billion, wherein only 20% which amounts to ₦10 billion was allotted to the members of the three non-teaching unions; SSANU, NASU and NAAT

“This allocation is unjust, discriminatory, and fails to acknowledge the indispensable role SSANU members play in the effective functioning of Nigerian Universities. It is also in breach of the MoU signed with the joint action committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU in August 2022. NEC calls for a redress of this injustice meted to our members in the Universities and inter Universities centres.”

It also lamented the exclusion of inter university centers like the National Mathematical Center in the disbursement of the N50 billion Earned Allowances.

While expressing disappointment over government’s continued silence on renegotiation of the 2009 FG/SSANU agreement, as well as inaction of the Renegotiation Committee set up by the government, SSANU “emphasizes that the prolonged delay in commencing substantive discussions is unacceptable.

“SSANU therefore demands the immediate resumption and timely conclusion of the renegotiation process to address the long-standing concerns of its members to avert an industrial crisis in the university system.”

Disturbed over the worsening state of insecurity in the country, SSANU urged the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on security, invest massively in modern security infrastructure and rejig the security architecture through intelligence gathering and professionalization of security agencies.

“NEC further urges the Government to address the root causes of violence particularly poverty, youth unemployment, and social injustice through targeted development and empowerment initiatives.”

Also, “NEC notes with deep concern that recent economic reforms including fuel subsidy removal and currency unification introduced by the Federal Government; though intended to stabilize the economy, have significantly worsened the cost of living for Nigerians.

“NEC also observe that inflation; rising food prices and declining purchasing power have placed unbearable pressure on workers and the vulnerable. NEC therefore calls on the Federal Government to urgently implement targeted social protection measures, including food subsidies, fuel vouchers, and conditional cash transfers, to cushion the impact on citizens, particularly low-income earners.”

On what it described as the recurrent incidence of climate-related disasters, particularly over-flooding and environmental degradation SSANU on the Federal Government to “develop and implement a comprehensive national disaster response framework in line with global climatic changes, and proactively engage relevant environmental and emergency management agencies to mitigate future occurrences and safeguard vulnerable communities.

“NEC calls on the Federal Government to demonstrate sincerity, commitment, and responsiveness in addressing our demands as SSANU reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the promotion of equity, professionalism, and good governance within the Nigerian university system and the broader national landscape. The Union remains resolute in its duty to protect the welfare, rights, and dignity of its members across the country.”