Speaker Abbas declares Ogun Rep seat vacant

Speaker Abbas

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has declared the Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, Ogun State, seat vacant.

This followed the death on January 15, 202,5 of the former Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga after a brief illness.

Declaring the seat vacant on Wednesday, the Speaker said the move was in line with Section 68(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

With this declaration, the Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to announce a date for bye elections into all vacant seats in both state and National Assemblies.

There are five vacants seats in the Green Chamber, four as a result of death of members and one as a result of the Oredo Federal Constituency, Edo State whose representative, Dennis Idahosa is currently the State Deputy Governor.