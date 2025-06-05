South East Youths urge SEDC to invest in Enugu digital institute for regional growth

…Say digital skills will tackle poverty, boost employment

By Dennis Agbo

The South East Youths Stakeholders Forum (SEYSF) has called on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to prioritize human capital development through strategic investments in digital skills training for youths across the region.

The group made the call following the graduation ceremony of a youth training programme held at the South East campus of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Enugu, urging SEDC to make budgetary provisions to expand the institute’s capacity and reach.

Chairman of SEYSF, Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba, praised the Federal Government for establishing the campus and called for collaborative efforts among stakeholders to ensure its long-term sustainability and impact.

“We call upon all stakeholders from the South East, especially the South East Development Commission, to invest in the campus. Collaborative investments will not only ensure its sustainability but also enhance educational and career opportunities for our youth,” Onyirimba said.

He emphasized that targeted investments in the digital economy will play a critical role in reducing poverty and unemployment, while also creating new job opportunities and fostering regional economic growth.

The group extended its appreciation to the Federal Government, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and the President of the Digital Bridge Institute for their dedication to the success of the Enugu campus.

They also acknowledged the role of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in empowering young people with vital digital skills necessary for success in the 21st-century economy.

SEYSF lauded Mr. David Daser, President of DBI, and Engr. Daniel Chinagozim, the South East Coordinator, for their commitment to delivering high-quality digital training.

“By working together, we can secure a brighter future for our young people and foster a culture of innovation, skill development, and economic growth within our communities,” the group concluded.