‘Some countries not lucky’ – Political scientist hails Nigeria’s 26 years unbroken democracy

Prof. Jonah Onuoha, lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), says Nigeria deserves commendation for the 26 years of unbroken democratic governance.

Onuoha, former head of the Department Political Science, UNN, remarked in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday.

He said that since the return of democracy in 1999, the country had made tremendous achievements which needed to be consolidated.

Onuoha, who spoke on the gains of democracy, ahead of June 12 Democracy Day, said that Nigerians should be thankful to God for the freedom associated with civil rule.

“Nigerians have every right to celebrate the 26 years of unbroken democratic governance since 1999, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was inaugurated as the democratically elected president of the country.

“Some countries have not been that lucky to reach uan nbroken 26 years of democracy without a military takeover of power.

“We have recorded many achievements in terms of development, and more are still coming. of importance is the need to safeguard public amenities in our areas as well as performing our civic duties,’’ he said.

He, however, advised governments at all levels to give more attention to issue of security challenges facing the country.

“The main constitutional responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property of its citizens as well as provision of enabling environment for both local and international investors.

“Government may have been doing its best to solve security challenges, but it appears that its best is not enough; there is urgent need for security agencies to redouble their efforts to end the security challenges.

“They should get rid of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, gunmen, ritual killers and other criminal elements threatening the peace and unity of this country.

“If government does not act fast, insecurity might be a serious issue against the smooth conduct of the 2027 general elections in some parts of the country,” he said.

Onuoha who doubles as the director, Centre for American Studies in UNN, said that for any democratic government to function effectively, the three arms must be strong and independent.

“It is unfortunate that in our country given the actions and inactions of the legislature and judiciary, one may be excused to say that the two are still kneeling on the executive.

“To deepen our democracy, the legislature and judiciary must be strong and independent.

“The independence of these two arms will further strengthen our electoral system, thereby making people’s votes count during elections.

He said that it was only when this is achieved that the power of ballot would truly belong to the people as well as the judiciary being the last hope of a common man.

Onuoha said that deepening and strengthening democracy can only happen when the three arms function independently.