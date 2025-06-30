Soludo probes alleged brutality by anti-touting squad

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State government has ordered investigation into the alleged brutal activities of an anti touting outfit operating in the state, particularly in the commercial city of Onitsha.

The decision followed a viral video purportedly showing men of the Anambra State Anti-Touting Squad drilling a group of alleged touts.

While maintaining a firm stance against any form of touting in the state, government called for a thorough investigation into the said video.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the state Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor said: “In this era of AI and sophisticated disinformation, we urge members of the public to always verify media contents before spreading or holding same as true.

“The Soludo administration is committed to upholding the rights and dignity of every lawful citizen and resident of Anambra and will not allow any person or group to infringe, or inflict pains unduly upon lawful citizens.

“We assure the public that our commitment to maintaining law and order in the state will always be guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for human rights.”

Recall that the activities of the anti touting group, popularly known as “ndi Akodo”, has been a source of concern to the state government and residents of the state.