Soludo digitizes Civil Service Commission, distributes tools to enhance efficiency

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The digital transformation of Anambra’s public service has gained momentum as the State Civil Service Commission received a set of digital tools from Governor Chukwuma Soludo to boost operational efficiency and improve servianguardngr.com,ce delivery.

The handover, which took place at the Commission’s headquarters in Awka, was led by the MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Agbata.

Speaking at the event, Agbata emphasized that the distribution of digital tools aligns with Governor Soludo’s bold vision for a smarter and more efficient Anambra State.

He added that latest phase underscores the governor’s unwavering commitment to e-governance and public sector innovation, ensuring that institutions are digitally equipped to meet the demands of modern governance.

He said: “This handover is part of a broader journey that started in 2023 when Governor Soludo launched the pilot phase of this initiative by releasing over 200 state-of-the-art laptops and computers to various MDAs and political appointees.

“Since then, the rollout has extended to the State Fire Service, 2,000 newly recruited teachers, Local Government Heads of Budget, Planning, Research and Statistics, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Special Duties, the Disability Rights Commission, and now the Civil Service Commission.

“It also includes the Smart School project, currently being piloted across 21 schools as a model for digital learning and 21st-century classroom transformation.” .

Receiving the tools on behalf of the Commission, the Chairman, Mr. Tony Ezenwaka, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Soludo for the timely intervention, assuring that it will definitely enhance productivity.

“We have been praying for this, and through the intervention of the Anambra State ICT Agency, the tools are here. Now, we can speed up processes in the Commission.

“We are grateful to Mr. Governor for answering our prayers. We urge you to keep your eyes on us. The staff need to be trained as well, so we look forward to that.” Ezenwaka said.