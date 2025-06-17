Soludo approves N9.6bn for erosion control, road rehabilitation

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has approved contracts worth over ₦9.6 billion for erosion control and road rehabilitation across the state.

The approvals were granted during the weekly Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting held at the Light House (the New Government House), Awka.

Details showed that the erosion contracts were aimed at tackling flood issues, rehabilitation of roads, upgrading infrastructure, and renovating public institutions in various communities in the state.

Among the newly awarded contracts are the ₦3.5 billion project for erosion reclamation, flood control, and road construction covering 2.28 km in Umunze and Umuchu communities, ₦2.65 billion for the construction of 3.9 km of access roads within the Uli campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, and ₦2.1 billion contract for access road construction at the Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe.

Also, ₦718.6 million was allocated for the renovation of dilapidated structures within Nwafor Orizu College of Education

For the completion of the ongoing Country Club project at the Ekwulobia Stadium Complex, ₦528.6 million was approved, while ₦65.6 million contract was awarded for additional works at the Onitsha Specialist Hospital.

Further approvals include ₦97.3 million for the rehabilitation of Nya Ranch Road in Awka by the Anambra Road Maintenance Agency (ARMA), and ₦55.1 million for the installation of traffic management infrastructure by the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA).

According to the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, the installations will include road signs, rumble strips, flashing caution lights, and thermoplastic speed bumps at key locations across the state.

Mefor, who said the projects align with Governor Soludo’s vision of building a livable and prosperous homeland for all, emphasized that both ongoing and newly initiated infrastructural projects reflect the administration’s deliberate efforts to impact every sector and community in the state, especially in the areas of education, transportation, public safety, and disaster control.

Mefor reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering people-focused policies and projects, and urged the people to continue supporting Soludo’s vision for a progressive and inclusive state.