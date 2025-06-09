Several injured in suspected Edo cult clash

Map of Edo State.

… As reps member, Onobun denies alleged involvement

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A suspected cult clash in Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, has left several people injured and sparked allegations involving a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marcus Onobun.

Hon. Onobun, a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, was accused by some residents of hosting members of the outlawed Eiye confraternity at his residence—allegedly leading to the violence. However, he has strongly denied the claims, describing them as politically motivated.

According to local sources, the clash caused panic in the community, with concerns raised about cult groups allegedly regrouping at the lawmaker’s Iruekpen residence. Reports claimed that secret meetings linked to the Eiye cult group were being held at the location.

Community leaders have called on the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Police Force to intervene urgently.

“No individual, regardless of political office or influence, should be allowed to promote violence or compromise the safety of our community. Hon. Marcus Onobun must be held accountable under the law,” said one resident who requested anonymity.

Another community leader stated, “The fight against cultism in Edo State must be impartial. The same laws that apply to the average citizen must also apply to public office holders. If Hon. Onobun has breached the law, he must face the consequences.”

In response, Hon. Onobun refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and an attempt to politicise the issue.

He said, “I just contacted the person in charge of my Iruekpen home, and I was told there was no such gathering or incident involving my residence. What I heard was that the incident occurred at an ‘ashawo joint’ and involved two boys fighting over a land issue. I’ve been informed that they have already been arrested.”

He further clarified, “The last time I was in Iruekpen was April 22, 2025. To associate me or my house with this incident is pure mischief. Those spreading this narrative should focus on governance and address this barbaric act rather than politicise it—especially since the clash didn’t even occur near my house.”