Senator Smart Adeyemi loses mother

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has lost his mother, Princess Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi, who passed away at the age of 88.

She reportedly died on Wednesday morning at her residence in Abuja after a brief illness.

In a condolence message issued on Thursday, the National President of the Iyara Development Association (IDA), Dr. Aliyu Badaki, described the late Princess Victoria as a matriarch, entrepreneur, and virtuous woman whose life was dedicated to the development of the Iyara community.

“This is to announce the glorious exit of our dear, lovely grandma, Mama Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi (née Ibilola). She will always be remembered for her love and passion towards the development of Iyara,” the statement read.

Dr. Badaki extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the community to Senator Smart Adeyemi and his family, praying for the repose of her soul.

“May her soul rest in peace. Our condolences to the entire family, especially the Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi and the community in general.”

Senator Adeyemi, through a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Mr. Kayode Olorunmotito, confirmed the passing of his mother. According to the statement, she spent most of her life in Minna, Niger State, before relocating to Abuja.

The family noted that burial arrangements will be announced in due course.