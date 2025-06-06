Senate committee reaffirms Tinubu’s commitment to local capacity growth

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Senate Committee on Local Content has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to boosting local capacity development by creating more employment opportunities for the nation’s growing population of graduates and artisans.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, made this known on Thursday during an oversight visit to the iconic Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Senator Thomas, who represents Delta South Senatorial District, stated that the committee’s mandate—outlined in Order 96 of the Senate Standing Orders (2023, as amended)—is to ensure that Nigerians benefit maximally from the country’s natural resources.

He called on all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to support the Federal Government’s drive to generate employment through enhanced local content initiatives.

“The benefits of local content cannot be overstated,” he emphasized. “Our collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is vital to achieving our desired goals as outlined in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, which must be implemented to the letter.”

He noted that the oversight visit aimed to verify NCDMB’s compliance with the real intent of the NOGICD Act of 2010.

According to the senator, the NCDMB is charged with the responsibility of increasing Nigerian participation in the oil and gas sector by creating economic opportunities and improving the livelihoods of citizens.

He assured the board of the committee’s continued support in fostering an enabling environment for local businesses to thrive.

Receiving the committee members, Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the senators for their oversight visit to the Nigerian Content Tower—the board’s operational base—to assess ongoing developments.

Engr. Ogbe highlighted some of the board’s significant achievements, including the ongoing “Back to the Creeks Initiative,” aimed at reaching remote and host communities. Under the program, the board supports indigent students who are unable to pay their WAEC fees, enabling them to participate in their examinations.

He reiterated the board’s commitment to its mandate and expressed optimism that the Senate’s visit would positively impact its operations and drive greater output in the oil and gas sector.

Also speaking, the NCDMB’s Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Alhaji Abdulmalik Halilu, described the board’s efforts as a “50-50 win situation,” noting that the board had made substantial investments in the sector.

As part of the visit, the Senate Committee members toured the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS) at Emeyal 1 in Ogbia Local Government Area. The team was guided around the facility by Project Manager, Engr. Kelly Olali, who answered questions from the senators and explained various aspects of the project.

Members of the Senate Committee on Local Content present at the visit included Senator Ede Dafinone (Vice Chairman), Senator Eze Kenneth Emeka, Senator Ezra Okechukwu, Senator Isa Shu’aibu Lau, Senator Tony Nwoye, Senator Anthony Ani, Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe, Senator Kelvin Chukwu, Senator Amos Yohanna, Senator John Williams Enoh, Senator Aniekan Bassey, Senator Osita Izunaso, and Senator Ipalibo Gogo Banigo.