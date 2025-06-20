Security around police stations should be fortified —Ehindero

*Ehindero

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Sunday Ehindero, has said that security around all police stations in the country should be fortified, following the killing of a Divisional Police Officer in his office in Kano State.

He also expressed worries over cases of policemen bearing arms in mufti.

He also commended the second police commendation award ceremony to deserving officers.

He said: “Not too long, I alighted from the plane. On my way to the town, I saw our policemen bearing arms in mufti. But for one of them in uniform, I mistook them for robbers. I quickly phoned the Command Commissioner of Police. He mobilised personnel to the scene and disarmed the squad.

“Apparently, it was an anti-cult squad. You need monitoring units in the states to fish out these delicts.

“But the most pathetic is the situation where a Divisional Police Officer was killed in his office in Kano State. Where were the station Arm Guard? What measures are put in place to secure the perimeter of police stations to avoid such occurrences?

“How come a suspect died in the station? There were insinuations that while the DPO was in Bauchi State similar incidents happened there. This episode should be properly investigated to ensure it does not occur again.

“A case study should be simulated for learning and appropriate lessons deduced. Security around all our police stations should be fortified.”

On the award, he said: “Deserving officers were not only presented with certificates but also commended with awards.”