Security agents kill 32 suspected bandits in Niger State

..Recovers Weapons and Motorcycles

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — A joint security taskforce has neutralized 32 suspected bandits during a fierce gun battle following an attempted attack on Kuchi community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to reliable sources, the suspected bandits invaded the area around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, riding in on approximately 40 motorcycles. However, they were ambushed by the Joint Security Taskforce, including members of the local vigilante group known as “Special Hunters,” who had taken control of security operations in Munya and parts of Shiroro Local Government Area.

A prolonged gunfight lasting about three hours ensued in a bush located roughly five kilometers from Kuchi town. In the end, 32 of the attackers were killed, while several others fled the scene with gunshot wounds. The security team also recovered over 30 motorcycles and various weapons used by the assailants.

Sadly, three members of the taskforce lost their lives in the exchange due to fatal gunshot wounds. Their remains have been deposited at a health facility in Minna, while the bodies of the slain bandits were left at the scene.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity said the outcome was largely due to reinforcements from the Joint Taskforce base in Galkogo.

“There was a reinforcement from the camp in Galkogo as the battle went on, which greatly contributed to the successful operation,” the eyewitness stated. “Although we lost three of our brave men, the mission was a major breakthrough in curbing bandit activities in the area.”

This operation comes just a week after similar attacks in three other communities within the Munya area, where bandits terrorized residents and carted away valuables and cash.

Security forces continue to intensify efforts to secure vulnerable communities in the region amid rising concerns over the frequency of such invasions.