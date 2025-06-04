Saudi authorities ban political, sectarian expressions at Hajj sites

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced a strict ban on taking photographs or videos or raising political and sectarian expressions at main Hajj sites.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised that pilgrims are prohibited from taking photographs or recording videos within Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah, and at key Hajj locations including Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

Officials have stressed that such actions could undermine the spiritual atmosphere of Hajj and risk sowing division among pilgrims who come from across the globe.

The ministry reaffirmed that the pilgrimage is a sacred time dedicated to worship, humility, and unity, and any conduct that contradicts these values will not be tolerated.

Pilgrims are strongly encouraged to adhere to the regulations and cooperate fully with authorities to ensure that Hajj 2025 is conducted in a peaceful, orderly, and spiritually enriching environment.

“Security personnel will be deployed throughout the pilgrimage period to monitor and enforce these regulations.” (NAN)