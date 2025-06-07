Sallah: NAF airstrikes ‘foil terror plot’ in Borno

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force said on Saturday that it’s fighter aircraft, in a series of precision airstrikes conducted on 5 and 6 June 2025, under Operation Hadin Kai, decimated key Boko Haram hideouts at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, said, “Acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft targeted terrorist structures reportedly used for storage and coordination by the terrorists.

“The air strikes delivered direct hits, crippling planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid celebrations.

“Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of key logistics structures.

“This pre-emptive action underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives.”