Sallah: Lagos declares zero tolerance for environmental infractions

Tokunbo Wahab

.as 3,755 offenders prosecuted in 1yr

.says no going back on July 1st enforcement on ban of SUPs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has declared a zero tolerance for all forms of environmental infractions before, during and after the Sallah, Eid-el Kabir celebrations in the State.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, read the riot act on Tuesday, during a media briefing on the state of the Lagos Environment, World Environment Day Celebrations and Sallah Clampdown on Environmental Offenders, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

Wahab therefore, warned residents to shun acts of indiscipline, unhygienic behaviour as there would be no scared cow in the enforcement.

According to her, “It’s a pleasure to address you on the state of the Lagos environment and measures we have put in place, especially our renewed commitment to enforce law and order.

“Lagos, as the commercial nerve centre of the nation,n has become a victim of Its own prosperity. From now on, we are reading the riot act to all residents of the state who brazenly defy and disobey our laws.

“Henceforth, there would be zero tolerance for all forms of environmental Infractions.

“Keeping Lagos Clean During Sallah: As we prepare for the Sallah Festivities which comes up In a few days time, as we all know it is a major festival for all adherents of the Islamic faith.

“During the festival, a lot of waste will be generated through the slaughtering of rams and other types of livestock.

“We urge all residents to maintain a clean and hygienic environment, especially around homes, markets, and worship centres.

“All Generated wastes should be sorted, bagged and handed over to the approved again 08 PSP Operators across all the wards in the State.

“Every household and business must patronize their assigned Private Sector Participation (PSP) Operator for proper waste collection. Do not patronize illegal waste collectors or cart pushers.That is what the provisions of the law States.

“Timely payment of your waste bill supports the system and ensures consistent service. The polluter pays principle applies—Those who generate waste must take responsibility for its Proper Disposal. Every Resident Must realize that all residents or tenement must pay their waste bills to keep the PSP Operators in business.

“Illegal dumping In drains and public spaces causes flash flooding, endangers public health, and defaces our city. It is strictly prohibited and under active surveillance.

“Desist from dumping building materials on the drains or on the roads during construction process. All such contravening structures will be sealed up and the owners will be prosecuted.

“There is a total ban on open defecation or open urination. Apart from the health implications for the citizenry. Open defecation also falls short of human decency.

“Free public and private toilet facilities are available across the state for people to make use of anytime they are pressed.

“No forms of trading will be allowed on the road, medians, open spaces and walkways meant for pedestrian. Anyone caught will be prosecuted.”

Wahab warned that anyone caught dumping refuse Illegally or littering the environment with refuse faces up to *₦250,000 in fines or up to three months imprisonment under the Lagos Sanitation Environmental Law Provisions.

Serial offenders will face stiffer punishments adding that over 3,755 offenders have been prosecuted in the last one year.

“All residents must be warned that our surveillance and enforcement operatives are very active. Operatives from the ministry of Environment And Water Resources, KAI, and Lagos Waste Management Authourity, LASTMA Surveillance Teams are fully operational across the State.

“Offenders are being apprehended daily and there is a new commitment to prosecute and name shame all those convicted,”Wahab warned.

He therefore, urged residents to call following LAWMA’s helpline channels: 080000Lawma (08000052962), 07080601020 to report any infractions or inactive PSP operators.

Wahab said the World Environment Day will be celebrated on June 5, with the Theme: “Ending Plastic Pollution.”

He stressed that the State “is committed to ending the scourge of plastic waste in our State. There is no going back on the July 1 deadline for the commencement of enforcement of ban on Single Use Plastics after an 18 months moratorium to producers, distributors and users.

“We are also stepping up our advocacy for the citizenry to be well aware of the ban which is a follow up to that of styrofoam food packs.”