Russia reaffirms ties with Nigeria

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

The Russian Federation has reiterated its dedication to deepening cooperation with Nigeria, exploring new frontiers in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Amb. Andrey Podelyshev, Russia’s envoy to Nigeria, said this during a reception held on Wednesday in Abuja to commemorate Russia’s national holiday, “Russia Day.”

Celebrated annually on June 12, Russia Day serves as a time to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and look confidently toward the future.

Podelyshev emphasised Russia’s commitment to upholding an international order grounded in respect for sovereignty, cultural uniqueness, and each nation’s right to pursue its development path.

Highlighting the long-standing friendship between Russia and Africa, he said, “We do not impose conditions, interfere in internal affairs, or dictate models of development.

“We support honest and mutually beneficial dialogue, and equal partnership.”

He noted Nigeria’s pivotal role on the African continent both historically and in humanitarian terms.

“Thousands of Nigerians have studied in Russian universities, fostering a foundation of trust that supports growing cooperation in science, energy, defense, and agriculture.

“We highly value the openness of our Nigerian partners, constructive dialogue, and shared focus on tangible outcomes,” Podelyshev added.

He expressed optimism about the future, stating, “We firmly believe that the potential of Russia-Nigeria cooperation is far from exhausted, with new horizons, joint projects, and growth opportunities ahead.”

