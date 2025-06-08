Ronaldo’s Portugal beat Spain on penalties to win Nations League

Portugal’s players celebrate after midfielder #18 Ruben Neves scored the winning penalty during the UEFA Nations League final football match between Portugal and Spain in Munich, southern Germany on June 8, 2025. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Ruben Neves scored the decisive spot kick as Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Sunday in Munich to claim their second Nations League title.

Portugal twice went behind in regulation time but twice fought back to level the scores.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second equaliser, before being subbed off with cramp before extra time.

