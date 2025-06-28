Roadblock unveils root to recruit DJs for Africa’s biggest club party

By Benjamin Njoku

In a stunning display of creativity and transparency in the recruitment process of artistes for major concerts and shows in Nigeria, Roadblock Party, Africa’s biggest club party, has inaugurated the first live drafting exercise to select disc jockeys (DJs) who will be featuring in the second edition of the Roadblock Party themed: ‘Pleasure Dome- the return of saints and sinners’.

Roadblock party, also known as Roadblock, is the biggest Dance festival on planet africa, transforming large indoor venues into “Africa’s biggest club”.

The draft, which was hosted at the Roadblock Studio in Lagos and streamed live on Instagram with a live audience at the weekend, picked Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki otherwise known as DJ Kaywise and Olayinka Lawal a.k.a DJ Mule in the first draft.

The second edition of the Roadblock Party is scheduled to be held on October 4, 2025 at the Balmoral Victoria Island, Lagos. The draft is refreshed by Desperados beer from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Roadblock is known for its inclusive ethos of peace, love, unity, and respect (PLUR). The draft, which kicked off by 2pm began with the Roadblock Party theme song rendered by Cassandra Eiremiokhae.

The draft, which kicked off by 2pm began with the Roadblock Party theme song being rendered by Cassandra Eiremiokhae. The first draw produced the internationally acclaimed DJ Kaywise and a call was put through to him where he confirmed his availability for the second edition.

The sequence followed after a brief time out and it produced the sensational DJ YK Mule, he also confirmed his availability for the biggest club party in Africa.

Speaking on the new introduction to the growing Roadblock brand, the Patron of the platform, Dr. Felix King said that the draft is introduced to give every DJ in Nigeria the equal opportunity to participate in the Roadblock Party.

According to him, “The core objective of Roadblock is to bring together a crowd of nightlife enthusiasts who appreciate high-energy dance music events, and visually stunning experience, people who are seeking a positive, celebratory atmosphere, and those who appreciate high-quality production and stage design.”

The event, which is organized by Oracle Experience, the Roadblock has continued to redefine club parties in Nigeria with some spectacular performances, afro house music, world-class DJs, visually stunning experiences, elaborate stage designs, massive production and a focus on creating a unified, positive atmosphere.

The inaugural edition which took place at Balmoral Ikeja on April 19th, 2025 attracted over three thousand energetic vibrant party goers.