Rivers: 65% residents perceive Fubara’s suspension as illegal – CJID Report

Siminalayi Fubara

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A new survey by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) shows that 92.7% of residents in Rivers State are aware of and oppose the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency. Many see it as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The emergency was declared on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It led to the suspension of the elected Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, and State Assembly, replacing them with a Sole Administrator. This move has been widely criticised for undermining democratic principles.

Key findings from the survey show that 68.2% of respondents disapprove of the action. Additionally, 65% believe the suspension is illegal. These figures raise concerns about the overreach of the federal government and what it means for governance.

The CJID report was released in Abuja on Tuesday. Mboho Eno, Deputy Director of the Accountability Programme at CJID, presented the findings, emphasising that the survey reveals widespread public dissatisfaction.

The survey collected responses from 400 people of different backgrounds; including youth, women, civil servants, business owners, and residents from rural and urban areas across Rivers State’s three senatorial districts. The results show high awareness and strong disapproval of the emergency.

The report stated, “A striking 92.7% of the 400 surveyed respondents said they were aware of the state of emergency and the suspension of democratic institutions in Rivers.”

Despite government claims that the emergency was necessary due to security issues, 86.7% of those surveyed disagreed. They reported that daily life continued normally, with no major disruptions. This challenges the federal government’s narrative and raises questions about the true reasons for the emergency.

Furthermore, over 75% of residents said they did not know what the Sole Administrator was doing or planning two months into their appointment. This has led to perceptions that governance is undemocratic and lacks transparency.

The report also noted, “65% of respondents believed that the President’s suspension of the Governor and the House of Assembly was illegal.”

Experts warn that this move could set a dangerous precedent, risking a constitutional crisis. Unlike past emergencies in Plateau and Ekiti states under former President Obasanjo, or in North East under President Jonathan, which involved severe violence, the situation in Rivers is mainly political. Suspending elected institutions may damage public trust in democracy.

CJID said, “This sentiment portrays a deep-rooted respect for electoral mandates and constitutional order among the Rivers populace.”

The report also warned that the emergency rule could affect the 2027 general elections.

“There is a risk of voter suppression, reduced civil liberties, and manipulation of the electoral process, especially in a state with a history of election violence,” it highlighted.

Residents have called for the return of elected officials and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

“By suspending an elected Governor and Assembly and replacing them with an unelected administrator, the Federal Government may be undermining the very democratic institutions it claims to protect,” the report added.

The full CJID report will be launched on June 12, 2025, via webinar. Registration is open to the public.