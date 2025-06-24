Respect Nigerians right to move freely-Gov Sani tells fellow Governors

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has called on his counterparts across the country to uphold the constitutional right of Nigerians to freedom of movement, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Governor made this call during a condolence visit to Kudan Local Government Area, where he sympathised with the families of 12 travellers murdered in Mangu, Plateau State, while en route to a wedding ceremony.

Speaking to the bereaved community, Governor Sani stressed that the protection of lives and property remains the most sacred responsibility of any government. “Whether you are from Kaduna State or from elsewhere, so long as you live in Kaduna State, we have the responsibility to protect your life and property and to ensure that you live in peace,” he declared.

Leading a high-powered delegation of senior government officials, the Governor commended the people of Kudan for their restraint and maturity in the face of the tragedy. “I commend the people for not taking the law into their hands. This is the true spirit of peace and unity we want in Kaduna,” he stated.

Governor Sani noted that immediately after the incident, he dispatched a delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr AbdulKadir Mu’azu Meyere, to console the affected families. He also visited survivors receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

Expressing appreciation for the peaceful coexistence in the area, Governor Sani lauded the local leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim community for their joint efforts in maintaining religious harmony.

“This is a clear testament that in Kaduna State, everyone is living in peace irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations. We are a diverse state but we are committed to remaining united,” he said, adding that the state had not experienced any ethno-religious crisis in the last two years due to deliberate efforts to sustain peace.

As part of his visit, the Governor announced plans to construct a road linking Kudan to Basawa in Sabon Gari Local Government Area. He also pledged to establish a hospital in Kudan to further support the peaceful community.

In his remarks, Chairman of Kudan Local Government, Alhaji Dauda Iliya Abba, praised the Governor for his swift and compassionate response. “Since the unfortunate incident last Friday, His Excellency has been mourning with us. His presence and actions show he is a just leader who puts the people first,” he said.

Abba assured the Governor that no reprisal attacks would occur, as the people of Kudan are “one united family” committed to peace