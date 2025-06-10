Reskill, Reinvent, Rise at the FUTURE of WORK Summit 2025

The digital economy is transforming everything we know about work—how we do it, where we do it, and what skills actually matter. Whether you’re in mid-career, looking to pivot into tech, or wondering how to stay relevant in the AI age, the FUTURE of WORK Summit is your chance to take the leap with clarity and confidence.

Join us on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the ATECH Global Campus in Ibadan for a full-day experience designed to empower your career transition in the AI-driven world.

Why FUTURE of WORK Summit Matters Now

Technology is disrupting job roles at every level—but it’s also creating new opportunities. The problem? Many professionals don’t know where to start, how to reskill, or which paths actually lead to sustainable success in tech.

This summit brings together real stories, proven strategies, and expert insights—all in one room.

What You’ll Experience at the FUTURE of WORK Summit

Inspiring success stories from people who’ve made bold career pivots:

John Ifediora, PhD – From economics professor to cybersecurity expert.

Bukky Wright, MBA, CISA – From Nollywood icon to information security specialist.

David S. Akanbi, PhD – From graphic designer to leader in AI and immersive tech.

Actionable sessions on:

Navigating the AI-driven economy

Reskilling and upskilling pathways that align with market demands

Leveraging your existing skills to break into tech

Networking opportunities with mentors, coaches, and peers who are walking the same road toward transformation.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Venue: ATECH Global Campus, 3 Oladosu Oladipo Close, Adjacent Kolmor College, Ashi, New Bodija, Ibadan

The FUTURE of WORK Summit Is For You If:

You’re considering a career change but don’t know where to begin

You want to enter tech fields like AI, cybersecurity, or data without starting from scratch.

You’re ready to reskill, rethink, and take ownership of your future

Don’t wait for the future of work to arrive. Step into it—equipped and confident.

Register now: Click here to secure your spot

Learn more: www.edgecentrix.org

Inquiries: [email protected] | +234.807.840.5282 | +1.816.433.6032