Reps to extend 2024 budget to Dec 31

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to extend the implementation of the capital component of the 2024 approved budget from June 30 to December 31, 2025.

The bill, which was presented to the House on Tuesday during plenary by the Deputy Majority Leader, Ibrahim Halims, was titled: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2024 Appropriation Act to Further Extend the Capital Components of the Act From 30th June 2025 to 31st December 2025 and for Related Matters (HB.2404).”

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, while speaking on the bill, said the extension of the budget was necessary as the implementation of the 2024 budget has not been substantially done.

The bill was passed for second reading after a voice vote and referred to the Committee on Supply for further legislative actions.