Presidential visit: Police restrict movement, divert traffic in Lafia

The Police Command in Nasarawa, says there would be traffic diversion in Lafia, the state capital, due to the scheduled official visit by President Bola Tinubu.

SP Rahman Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Nasarawa stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday.

The PPRO also said that there would be restriction of movements in Lafia from Tuesday June 24, to Wednesday June 25, beginning from 6:00pm to 6:00am.

Nansel said vehicles coming into Lafia from the Akwanga axis would be diverted at Mechanic Village, Azuba to pass through the bypass, Akurba, Mararaba Akunza, and connect to the Makurdi Road.

He added that vehicles coming from Makurdi would be diverted at Bukan Kwato–Mararaba Akunza to link Akurba and Azuba.

The PPRO said that Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, Commissioner of Police (CP) had assured the public that adequate security has been deployed to safeguard commuters along all the alternative routes.

He appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the police as the measures were not intended to inconvenience them but to ensure a safe and successful presidential visit.

“We regret any inconveniences this may cause and appreciate the support of residents and motorists during this period,” he said.