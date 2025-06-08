Pollution: NDDC launches tree planting campaign in 9 states

NDDC-Promotes tree planting.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Sunday, launched tree planting campaign across the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

The states involved in the initiative are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.

The Director of Environment Protection and Control in the commission, Mr Onouha Obeka, performed the launch during a multi-stakeholders’ meeting held in Port Harcourt.

Obeka said that the initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and fostering community development, while also addressing the long-standing environmental degradation and pollution in the region.

He expressed confidence that the campaign would support biodiversity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change, and improve public health across the region.

“This tree planting initiative will also tackle key factors contributing to environmental degradation, including the absence of eco-friendly practices such as deforestation and unethical business activities.

“NDDC calls for collective action to help forge a more sustainable future for the people of the Niger Delta,” Obeka said

He affirmed the commission’s commitment to full implementation of the programme, with particular focus on both urban and suburban areas across the Niger Delta states.

Vanguard News