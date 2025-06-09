Political restructuring will save Nigeria – Ohakim

Ikedi Ohakim

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI – Fears have been expressed that efforts to find a solution to the nation’s economic problems will continue to fail, “if we do not restructure the country politically”.

Former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, stated this in a paper, “Rebuilding Nigeria’s troubled economy: Practical insight into the challenges and solutions “, he delivered at Anandugba, Isu local council area of the state.

His words: “I think that for a better understanding, what we should be more interested in is not just the ‘ economy’, but indeed the ‘political economy’ of Nigeria.

“This is because I believe, like most Nigerians, that at the root of the economic problems of Nigeria is a faulty political structure.

“Our efforts at finding a solution to our myriad economic problems will continue to fail to give the needed results, if we do not restructure the country politically.”

He further opined that all efforts in the past years, to tackle the perennial economic challenges, were “merely quick fixes, by succeeding administrations, in order to escape criticism and appear popular among the people”.

Continuing, Ohakim said that one major way of escaping the economic quagmire is to have a government that has the political will to shun populism.

He said: “The solution will lie in having a government that will not play politics with the future of the youths.

“Good governance, contrary to what many are made to believe, is not about infrastructure alone, as over 70 per cent of good governance is on the intangible things that cannot be seen or touched.

“Good governance is also about developing empathy for the people “

On what Nigerians should do to get back those good old days of peace and prosperity, Ohakim said: “The urgency of our situation demands a new normal, a clear and different structure, through which our people will be organised to face the changing world.”