Police rescue 73 kidnap victims, arrest 175 suspects, including 30 for rape, in Katsina

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has announced the rescue of 73 kidnap victims and the arrest of over 175 suspects for various offences during security operations in May 2025.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this during a press briefing on the achievements recorded by the police in the month under review.

According to DSP Sadiq, those arrested include 15 suspects for armed robbery, 20 in connection with murder or culpable homicide, and one suspect linked to a kidnapping case. Additionally, one person was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, while 30 suspects were apprehended in connection with rape cases. Another 108 individuals were arrested for other offences.

Recovered exhibits included:

A locally fabricated AK-49 rifle

A locally made revolver pistol

506 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

Seven suspected stolen motorcycles

174 suspected rustled animals

DSP Sadiq attributed the Command’s success to the support of the Katsina State Government and the cooperation of the public.

“We appreciate their support, collaboration, and assistance in our crime-fighting efforts to maintain law and order,” he said.

He further urged continued public cooperation through the prompt reporting of suspicious activities or crimes to the nearest police station or via emergency lines to enable the Command to build on these successes.