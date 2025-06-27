Police rescue 46 trafficked victims from Ghana to Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau, NCB, Abuja, in the fight against transnational crime has rescued 4) trafficked victims and arrested seven suspects involved in cross-border criminal activities.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi who made this known, yesterday described the operation as significant breakthrough.

He said: “In a coordinated operation based on a message received from INTERPOL NCB Accra, operatives of INTERPOL NCB have successfully rescued 31 victims who had been trafficked from Ghana to Nigeria under the false pretense of securing employment opportunities in Europe.

“The victims, lured by deceptive promises, were later coerced into fraudulent internet marketing activities linked to the QNET network.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that in August 2024, one Samuel Opoku, a Ghanaian national, was deceived by one George Tenkron, who falsely assured him of employment in Spain.

“Opoku was directed to travel to Nigeria, where he became ensnared in QNET’s fraudulent schemes.

“It was further uncovered that the victim had paid GHC 30,000 to one Attah Amankwaah, a Ghanaian residing in Nigeria and a known member of the QNET network.

“This syndicate specialises in manipulating and confining individuals into exploitative online marketing scams under duress and false obligations.”

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force apprehended six suspects, including Attah Amankwaah, and uncovered incriminating materials during a raid at their operational base.

“Detailed statements obtained from both victims and suspects led to the exposure of a wider transnational human trafficking and internet fraud network.

“The rescued victims were subsequently handed over to the Ghana High Commission in Abuja for safe repatriation and reintegration, with the assurance of continued consular and welfare support in line with international best practices.

“In a related development, on June 17, 2025, about 2:13p.m., the INTERPOL NCB received a distress request regarding four Ghanaian nationals reportedly trafficked into Nigeria by one Achiaa Afrifa, a 39-year-old female suspect.

“Investigations revealed that Afrifa fraudulently obtained the sum of 126,000 Ghanaian Cedis from her victims under the guise of securing employment opportunities.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence, operatives tracked and arrested the suspect on June 18, 2025, at No.1 Ikot Ebido Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. During the operation, 15 victims were rescued from her custody.”