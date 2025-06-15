Police raid criminal dens, arrest 182 suspects in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna -Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have intensified raid operations in the state,arrested 182 suspects,recovered a motor vehicle, 1 AK 47 magazine with 30 ammunition and hard drugs.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan,said that in a renewed and continuous effort to rid Kaduna State of criminal elements and safeguard lives and properties, the Kaduna State Police Command launched the aggressive manhunt and clampdown on criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

“In a coordinated operation spearheaded by Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in metropolitan areas, particularly Rigasa, Kawo, Tudun wada, Sabon tasha and other communities, and in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, a total number of 183 suspects were arrested. The crackdown, which is part of ongoing efforts to restore public confidence and enhance internal security, led to the recovery of dangerous weapons and hard drugs.”

“As part of this operation: On June 13, 2025, police carried out raids in Rigasa which resulted in the Recovery of Hard drugs and 30 bags and about 1,600 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other dangerous weapons.

On the same day, at about 1145 hours, residents of Rafin Guza discovered a bag abandoned during a police hot pursuit of suspected criminals. The bag contained an AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 31 rounds of live ammunition. Investigations are currently underway to trace the culprits and soon they will be apprehended and brought to justice.”

“On June 9, 2025, around 11:00 AM, Kakuri Division police operatives, acting on a tip-off, posed as buyers and arrested Ziya U. Abdullah aged 35 who was attempting to sell a vehicle suspected to be stolen, he was arrested and later led to the arrest and capture of his accomplice one Bashir Usman (aka “Yellow”). The suspects confessed to robbing a residence in Gona, using knives and cutlasses, and stealing a Honda Accord. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Zaria. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.”

He said some of the suspects have been charged to court while others are currently undergoing thorough investigation by the Police. “While the remaining suspects found culpable will be arraigned in court soonest in accordance with the law,” he added.

He said the Commissioner of Police CP Rabiu Muhammad reiterated the Command’s unwavering resolve to combat crime and urged residents to continue providing timely and useful information to aid police operations. He also assures the residents that Kaduna state will continue to be peaceful.