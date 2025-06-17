Police nab suspect for alleged kidnapping, murder in Edo

The Police Command in Edo has apprehended a 33-year-old man in connection with an alleged abduction and murder of a 53-year-old farmer, Henry Ohiengbonmwan.

CSP Moses Yamu, the command’s public relations officer, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin.

Yamu said that the victim was reported kidnapped on May 13, adding that the report was made four days after he went missing while working on his farm in Igueze community in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

”On June 16, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit used technical intelligence to track and arrest the suspect, a native of Oron Community in Akwa Ibom.

”Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to conspiring with four others who had earlier been contracted by the deceased to work on his farm to kidnap, kill, and bury him in a shallow grave,” the command’s spokesperson said.

Yamu said that the suspect later led the police to the crime scene, where the decomposing remains of the victim were recovered after proper exhumation procedures.

He assured family members of the deceased and residents of the locality that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects who were currently on the run.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Agbonika, as urging business and farm owners to always carry out background checks on potential employees to avoid falling victim to such tragic incidents. (NAN)