Police confirm death of lady in Ekiti hotel

The police command in Ekiti says a lady allegedly slumped in a popular hotel in the city on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti and died.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Sunday Abutu, told journalists via telephone conversation that the lady was a worker in the hotel.

Abutu said the lady was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

He confirmed that investigation was ongoing as some of the staff had been invited for questioning to ascertain the cause of her death. Abutu also said that an autopsy would also be carried out to assist the investigation of the command.

