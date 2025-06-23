Police confirm 30-man attack on Rivers LG administrator

The Nigeria Police Force

…CSO, CoS fingered in orchestrated assault

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the violent attack, torture, and coercion of the Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor, by a gang of about 30 hoodlums allegedly led by his Chief Security Officer (CSO) and Chief of Staff (CoS).

The incident, which occurred on June 20, 2025, at about 1. 40 p.m., reportedly took place at the council’s secretariat.

According to the police, the attackers held Iheanachor hostage and forced him under duress to sign a resignation letter that later surfaced on social media.

Videos circulating at the weekend showed the embattled administrator being assaulted by the gang inside the premises of the council secretariat.

Another council official, the Secretary of the Local Government Council, Mr Alabi, was also captured in the footage being manhandled in a similarly degrading manner.

Confirming the development in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, described the act as “heinous” and said the police were deeply disturbed by the assault.

“The Rivers State Police Command is aware and deeply disturbed by the heinous attack on the Sole Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor,” Iringe-Koko said.

She revealed that the assault was carried out by “a group of hoodlums numbering about thirty,” led by Mr Hector Ekakita, the Chief Security Officer, and the Chief of Staff to the Sole Administrator.

“During the attack, the hoodlums assaulted the administrator, stole his mobile phones, forced him to sign a letter purporting his resignation, and carted away vital documents—both official and personal—from his office,” the statement read.

The police confirmed that Iheanachor sustained injuries during the violent ordeal and is currently receiving medical treatment. “He is in stable condition,” Iringe-Koko added.

In a swift response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, alongside heads of sister security agencies, visited the scene of the incident and ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

The CP directed that both the CSO and the CoS, as well as others involved in the act, report to the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt for questioning.

“The Command unequivocally condemns this reprehensible act and has taken swift action to ensure justice is served,” Iringe-Koko said, adding that failure to comply with the police invitation “will attract severe consequences.”

The Command has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order in the state and called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations continue.