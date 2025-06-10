Police arrest couple for pouring hot water on widow in Ebonyi

The Nigeria Police Force

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI – Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a couple, Chigozie and his wife, Ginika, for allegedly pouring hot water on their neighbor, a widow identified as Cynthia Ucha, at Akidi Street in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident began with a verbal altercation between Ginika and Cynthia, which escalated into a physical confrontation. An eyewitness, identified as Ozioma, claimed that Chigozie, along with his children and brother-in-law, joined Ginika in assaulting the widow.

“They beat her to a pulp using clubs and other dangerous objects,” Ozioma alleged. “While the woman was already seriously injured, Ginika fetched a steaming pot of hot water and poured it on her.”

The eyewitness further claimed that the couple had previously threatened the widow on several occasions.

“Since she moved into the compound, she has kept to herself and tried to avoid conflict,” Ozioma said. “But instead of allowing her to live peacefully, Ginika and her family have made her life unbearable.”

Following the incident, the suspects were initially detained at the Central Police Station and later transferred to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit at the Police Headquarters in Abakaliki.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Command, SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the arrest and stated that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.