Police arrest 54 criminal suspects, foil sea piracy attack in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced the arrest of 54 criminal suspects and the successful repelling of a sea piracy attack in its latest anti-crime operations across the state.

Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, made the disclosure on Thursday during a press briefing in Uyo, where he outlined the command’s achievements between May and June 2025.

Highlighting one of the key successes, Azare said marine operatives of the command thwarted an ongoing sea piracy attack on fishermen along the Oron-Calabar waterways on May 10, 2025.

“At about 12:06 p.m., while conducting a search and rescue operation, our operatives received intelligence about an active piracy attack. Swiftly mobilizing to the scene, they engaged the pirates in a gun duel. The hoodlums opened fire on sighting our patrol boats, but our officers returned fire, forcing them to flee into a nearby shallow creek with bullet wounds,” he stated.

The operatives later raided the pirates’ hideout, recovering a W23 speedboat fitted with a 200HP Yamaha engine, dismantled engine parts including a 15HP Yamaha engine, one dane gun, an improvised toolbox, and other items. Also recovered were suspected charms, a rubber container with fetish materials, a white candle, and a wallet containing a WAEC ID card.

In addition to the anti-piracy operation, CP Azare announced several other security breakthroughs, including:

Arrest of suspected cultists and recovery of firearms.

Foiling of a pipeline vandalism attempt in Ikot Oboron on May 9, 2025, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Ekwere Obiowo Ernest from Edemeya clan.

Arrest of a burglary syndicate and suspected armed robbers.

Recovery of various weapons and tools used in criminal operations.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intensifying efforts to combat crime across the state. He urged residents to remain vigilant and support the police with timely and credible information to ensure the safety and security of communities.