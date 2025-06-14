Police apprehend kidnap, murder suspect in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested a male suspected to be involved in the kidnap and murder of Mr George Onwurah in Ndiukwuenu, Orumba-North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka, said that the incident occurred in May, 2024.

Ikenga said that police operatives attached to the Awgbu Division, based on community support on June 12 by 10.20am, arrested 19-year-old Chimaobi Mbonu.

He explained that Mbonu is suspected to be a member of a kidnapping gang involved in the kidnap and murder of Onwurah.

According to Ikenga, preliminary information reveals that Mbonu and some other gang members kidnapped and tortured their victim to death after collecting ransom.

“The criminal gang is also responsible for the vandalisation of the community health centre, where they stole a lot of electrical materials and other valuables.

“The operatives have emplaced operational plans to arrest other gang members that are currently at large,” he added. (NAN)