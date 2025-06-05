Plateau police boost security ahead of Eid-El-Kabir, ban tricycles on Sallah day

The Nigeria Police Force

….Warn mischief makers, urge public cooperation for peaceful celebration

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

JOS – As preparations intensify for the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, the Plateau State Police Command has rolled out robust security measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment across the state during the Sallah festivities.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, announced comprehensive deployments across all 17 Local Government Areas, with heightened patrols in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis and increased surveillance at mosques, prayer grounds, parks, and other public gathering areas.

To strengthen security further, operatives from the State Intelligence Department (SID) have been mobilized for proactive intelligence gathering to detect and neutralize potential threats.

As part of the festive security strategy, the Police Command has banned the use of commercial tricycles (Keke Napep) on Eid Day, while reaffirming the existing ban on commercial motorcycles within Jos-Bukuru and the broader Jos master plan. The CP warned that violators will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Command is fully prepared to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons who may attempt to disrupt public peace during this period,” Adesina warned.

He urged parents, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to educate their wards and followers on the importance of maintaining peace during the celebration and encouraged residents to support security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

The Command extended warm Sallah greetings to Muslim faithful and the entire residents of Plateau State, assuring them of a safe, peaceful, and incident-free celebration.