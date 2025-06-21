Plateau: Group condemns renewed killings in Bokkos

…Urges swift security intervention, community protection

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Bokkos Cultural Development Forum (BCDF) Vanguard has frowned at the renewed wave of violence that struck communities in and around the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The coordinated attacks, reportedly carried out by armed terrorists speaking the Fulani dialect, claimed at least 17 lives and left numerous others injured.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Farmasum Fuddang, and Secretary, Duwam Bosco, the BCDF Vanguard decried the late-night assault as “senseless and brutal,” describing the attackers’ actions as “genocidal and aimed at destabilizing peaceful communities.”

The latest incident occurred in Jwan village, Tangur district, where 10 residents were killed and over six others sustained injuries. Earlier in the day, a separate incident in Mangor claimed one life, while another six people were reportedly slain in Chakfem, a community in the Mangu Local Government Area that shares cultural and geographic ties with Bokkos.

“These heinous acts, targeting unarmed civilians in their sleep, unequivocally highlight the genocidal intentions of the perpetrators,” the statement reads.

The BCDF Vanguard called on relevant authorities to take urgent and decisive action to prevent further bloodshed, expressing concern over the inability of Nigeria’s security and intelligence agencies to proactively prevent the persistent violence.

Citing recent misleading narratives around similar attacks in neighbouring Benue State, the BCDF accused the national leadership of downplaying the severity and complexity of these coordinated killings.

“It is unfortunate that our village volunteer watch groups, who have consistently demonstrated commitment and bravery, receive little to no support. Worse still, they are harassed and brutalized by the very agencies meant to protect our lives,” the group lamented.

BCDF highlighted recent intelligence reports indicating suspicious movements in the area, including sightings of unidentified helicopters hovering over Mushere and the movement of large cattle herds with motorcycle escorts. These, the forum said, were clear signs of impending attacks that went unheeded by the security apparatus.

The forum reiterated its long-standing appeal for the integration of local volunteer guards into the nation’s formal security structure, emphasizing the success of similar models in Nigeria’s Northeast and Northwest, where the community-based defenders offer an intimate understanding of the terrain and social dynamics, which is critical for timely intelligence gathering and swift military response.

“Integrating these guards would not only improve collaboration between communities and law enforcement agencies but also restore public confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to safeguarding human lives,” the forum emphasized.

BCDF insisted that, there have been repeated landings of unmarked helicopters in forested regions bordering Nasarawa State, areas now believed to serve as terrorist bases.

“These helicopters are not painted in police or military colours, and their nocturnal operations suggest a level of collusion involving influential actors. Their activities pose an existential threat to our people,” the forum warned.

The group called for an immediate probe into the origins and operations of these aircraft, urging the federal government to unmask and prosecute any collaborators found to be aiding and abetting terrorist elements.

“Our communities cannot continue to live in fear while perpetrators roam freely. We demand justice, protection, and the restoration of peace and security across Plateau State,” the group concluded.