Planned protest by retired military veterans suspended

…As Military Pensions Board Commences Payment of January, February Arrears on Friday, June 13, 2025

By Kingsley Omonobi

Amid ongoing mobilization by retired military personnel and veterans for a planned nationwide protest over unpaid pension arrears and other entitlements, the Military Pensions Board (MPB) has announced that payment of arrears for January and February 2025 will begin on Friday, June 13, 2025, across the country.

Several associations of retired veterans had earlier mobilized members to protest in Abuja, citing severe economic hardship and inability to afford medical care due to the non-payment of their pensions.

Sources revealed that the planned protest involved a march to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the National Assembly, to demand the immediate settlement of their pension arrears and other outstanding benefits, including the non-harmonization of the Security Department Allowance.

Vanguard gathered that the delay in payments was not due to negligence on the part of the MPB, but rather the non-release of funds to the board.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday and signed by Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, on behalf of the MPB Chairman, the board confirmed that the arrears for January and February will be paid to all military pensioners on Friday, June 13, leading to the suspension of the planned protest.

The statement, titled “Payment of 2025 January and February Arrears to Military Pensioners”, reads:

“The Military Pensions Board (MPB) wishes to inform all military pensioners that the arrears for January and February 2025 will be unfailingly paid to their respective banks nationwide on Friday, 13 June 2025.

“This payment cannot be made on Thursday due to the public holiday but will be completed on Friday.

“Accordingly, all military pensioners on the MPB payroll are advised to contact their respective banks on the above date for payment.

“Additionally, pensioners who are yet to be verified are kindly advised to contact MPB through the following official numbers: 09059106134 or 07076111832.”

The statement has brought relief to thousands of retired soldiers, many of whom had expressed frustration over prolonged delays in receiving their entitlements.