PIA: Omadino backs Chevron’s rejection of unknown oil field

Chevron

The Petroleum Industry Act (2021), aimed at boosting transparency and community involvement in Nigeria’s oil sector, has in some cases led to rising tensions between neighbouring communities with overlapping claims to land and resources.

In Warri South-West local government area, the Omadino community is urging Chevron to proceed with a host community trust registration, despite objections from Kokodiagbene, which also claims ownership of the oil field.

The controversy centres on the registration of the Abiteye, Makaraba, and Otunana Host Community Development Trust (AMU-HCDT), as part of the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The AMU-HCDT is intended to ensure that host communities benefit from oil operations in their areas.

Last week, leaders from Kokodiagbene, a community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, also in Warri South-West sent a protest letter to Chevron, accusing the company of colluding with the Itsekiri ethnic group to register the Otunana field (which Kokodiagbene calls “Utulala”) under the trust. The letter referred to the move as a “divide-and-rule tactic” and warned of a potential shutdown of Chevron operations in the area if the process continued.

But in a counter-letter dated 19 June, the Omadino Community Management chairman Tuoyo Mogbeyiteren, dismissed those claims, as “misguided” and lacking legal or historical merit.

According to Mogbeyiteren “Otunana has long been established as part of Omadino’s land, based on legal precedent and historical records,” the letter said, citing a 1949 court ruling (Suit No. W/29/1949) and Chevron’s own acquisition agreements. The community further rejected the name “Utulala” as fictitious, saying it does not appear in any official records or Chevron operational documents.

Mogbeyiteren stressed that the AMU-HCDT includes the communities of Bateren, Deghele, and Omadino all recognised Itsekiri host communities and follows the provisions of the PIA, which mandates the establishment of such trusts for oil-producing areas.

He also condemned threats of economic sabotage from Kokodiagbene, urging Chevron to remain focused and continue with the registration process.

“Any group with genuine concerns should pursue them through the proper legal channels, not through public threats,” the letter read.