Photos: Pastor Adeboye visits Alaafin

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at the monarch’s palace in Oyo town.

Some clerics also joined in the visit.

Oba Owoade was crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo on April 5, 2025.

He succeeds the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who died on April 22, 2022, at the age of 83.