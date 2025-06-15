PHOTOS: Commuters stranded as angry youths protest in Makurdi over Benue killings

Benue youths take to streets to protest against killings in Benue.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Angry youths on Sunday morning blocked the Wurukum Roundabout in Makurdi, Benue State, halting traffic and stranding commuters travelling between northern and southern Nigeria.

The protest, sparked by a recent attack in Yelewata, Guma LGA—where over 200 people were reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen—caused major gridlock and panic in the area.

Defying government warnings against unlawful gatherings, the protesters demanded justice and stronger security, accusing authorities of abandoning affected communities.

..Details later