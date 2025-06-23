Peace has returned to volatile Imo communities, says police

(Centre) The Chief Security Officer to Gov. Hope Uzodimma, CSP Shaba Adamu, and the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Aboki Danjuma, during an assessment of trainee recruits at the Police Training School, Nekede, near Owerri, on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Danjuma Aboki, on Monday, said that peace had returned to the state, particularly in previously volatile Orsu, Agwa, and Awo-Mmamma communities.

Aboki said this during his visit to the Police Training School, Nekede, near Owerri, where he addressed 264 police trainee recruits drawn from Imo and Abia for community-based policing.

He said that his visit was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to him, the aim was to assess the training ground, welfare, and living conditions of the recruits.

At the end of his inspection, he expressed satisfaction with the state of the facility and the high morale of the trainees after inspecting them on parade.

The police chief urged youths in the South-East to join the police force and actively participate in tackling insecurity within their communities.

He emphasised that the era of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s “sit-at-home” order had gone, given that their operational bases had been dismantled.

“Do not be afraid. Peace has returned to Imo,” he assured the recruits.

He also reminded them that they would be posted back to their various communities upon graduation, highlighting the community-based nature of their recruitment.

He emphasised the importance of discipline, adherence to rules and regulations, and taking their training seriously.

Aboki, who was accompanied by other high-ranking police officers, issued a stern warning to the recruits against mutiny, secret cult affiliations, and unauthorised use of social media while in uniform.

He further cautioned them against posting official signals or pictures in uniform, adding that the IG had “zero tolerance for corruption”.

“You are in the police to serve the country and protect lives and property in your communities.

“If you are found enriching yourself, you will be dealt with,” he further said.

Abokin commended Gov. Hope Uzodimma for his support in rehabilitating the training school.

In a remark, Uzodimma pledged to execute more rehabilitation works at the hostels and other infrastructure in the college.

The governor, represented by his Chief Security Officer, CSP Shaba Adamu, urged the recruits to approach public service with dedication and professionalism.

In an address of welcome, the Commandant of the school, Mr Shuaibu Suleiman, commended Uzodimma and Aboki for their welfare support to the school over the years.

“We know that the IG has asked you to take a tour of the facility in the school, but I assure you that we will not let you down.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to make the police and the state proud,” Suleiman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aboki later donated 10 bags of 50 kg rice, a cow, and two gallons of 20 litres of vegetable and palm oil each to the school to boost the morale of the recruits. (NAN)