PDP: Sheathe your swords, let Anyanwu finish his tenure — BoT member urges S’East

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) from the Southeast has urged party stakeholders in the region to set aside internal disputes and focus on unity ahead of the coming elections.

The appeal comes amid growing tension over a leadership crisis surrounding the position of National Secretary, which threatens to divide the party’s Southeast base.

The disagreement centres on the continued rejection of Sunday Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary, despite his unanimous endorsement by the Southeast Zonal Executive Committee, favourable court rulings, and party recommendations.

Since October 2023, PDP leaders have repeatedly declined to ratify his appointment, a move that has angered many stakeholders in the region. Some have even threatened to leave the party entirely if the decision is not reversed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri described the leadership disputes as unnecessary and warned that they could harm the party’s chances if left unresolved.

He stressed the need to respect the party’s constitution and work towards internal reconciliation rather than division.

“There is no clause in the PDP Constitution that automatically strips an officer of their position simply because they sought elective office.

“In fact, the Constitution uses the word may resign, which implies discretion, not obligation. Throughout the period in question, Senator Sam Anyanwu had the opportunity to discharge his duties as an officer. He chaired meetings, signed official correspondences, and was recognized in national engagements. Therefore, the idea of resuming his seat is misleading. It suggests a return from an absence that never actually occurred,” Onyereri said.

He also addressed the threats from some Southeast leaders to exit the PDP if changes were not made, especially regarding the Secretary role.

Onyereri dismissed the threats, saying PDP members are free to leave if they choose.

“It’s a case of free entry, free exit. Stakeholders are allowed to leave the party if they wish to. It’s their decision. Nobody can stop anyone from leaving. I can assure you, nobody has the power to do so,” he stated.

Despite the division, Onyereri called on party members to shift their focus toward reconciliation and election planning.

“We should be concentrating on reconciliation and strengthening the party ahead of the elections, rather than manufacturing disputes where none exist,” he said, stressing that unity and internal peace are essential to winning elections in the Southeast.